Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s 282nd annual Urs celebrations begin

BHIT SHAH: Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s 282nd annual Urs inaugurated at the great poet’s shrine in Bhit Shah on Saturday 14th Safar.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Saturday, August 9, to mark the Urs of the revered saint.

Officials said that all government and private schools, colleges and universities under the administrative control of the Sindh government would remain closed on Saturday (today).

The Urs celebrations draw thousands of devotees, scholars, and admirers from Sindh and other parts of Pakistan.

The three-day annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai held from Safar 14 at his final resting place in Bhit Shah in district Matiari.

Sindh Secretary for Culture, Muhammad Khan Kalhoro earlier stated that preparations for the spiritual and cultural festival are complete, with all arrangements in place to ensure its success.

The annual celebrations feature Sufi music, poetry recitals, literary gatherings an exhibition of traditional handicrafts, honoring Bhittai’s timeless message of peace, love, and tolerance.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (1689 to 1752) was a great Sufi poet and saint. He is widely considered to be the greatest poet of Sindhi language.

His collected verses were compiled in “Shah Jo Risalo”, which exists in numerous versions and has been translated into English, Urdu, and several other languages.