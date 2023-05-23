Shah Mahmood, Musarrat Cheema re-arrested outside Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarat Jamshed Cheema re-arrested moments after they were released from Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI Shah Mahmood was released from Adiala jail but he was taken into custody right after his release.

Earlier today, Islamabad High Court issued an order for the release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Upon reviewing the sworn statement submitted by Qureshi’s lawyers, the honourable judges reached a decision and order for the release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was taken into custody by police in Islamabad.

As per details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested from Gilgit Baltistan House in Islamabad, soon after the riots erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Qureshi’s arrest was an addition to the tally as several PTI leaders including former Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema, PTI secretary general Asad Umar and PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry were already apprehended by police.