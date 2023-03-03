Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar released from jail

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Secretary General Asad Umar and other leaders have been released from different jails, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released from the Attock district jail. He was warmly welcomed by the local leaders and workers outside the Attock jail.

Qureshi had been shifted to Attock jail from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail after his arrest. Zain Qureshi, Mehrbano Qureshi, Tahir Sadiq, Syed Yawar Bukhari and others were present outside the jail.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar was also released from Rajanpur jail. A large number of PTI workers reached Asad Umar. Umar was also shifted to Rajapur jail after his voluntary arrest from Lahore during the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

Moreover, Zulfi Bukhari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Sadaqat Abbasi were also released from jail.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued orders to release the PTI leaders from jails.

