‘I know him since he was a child’, FM Qureshi responds to Bilawal in NA

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday responded to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s criticism by saying that he knows PPP chairman since he was a child and that the PPP supremo still has a lot to learn.

Responding to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s criticism in the National Assembly, FM Qureshi said, he knows the PPP chairman since he was a child. “I know him and his father very well.”

The foreign minister said that he never knew Bilawal would get upset by his speech.

Qureshi was of the view that Bilawal has no right to teach parliamentary manners to the ruling party when his own government in Sindh doesn’t even give opposition leader enough time to speak and voice his grievances.

The minister maintained that Charter of Democracy clearly states that opposition leader should head the Public Accounts Committee but PPP government in Sindh violated the same principle.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal had said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) very well knows the MNA elected from Multan and Khan sahab will soon understand, what Shah Mahmood Qureshi is?

He had threatened that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be allowed to speak on the floor if he was not allowed.

Chaiman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused in order to save the ministry, the MNA had raised slogans of ‘Ek Zardari Sab Par Bhari.’

The PPP chairman also alleged that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was reported as FM during the PPP government tenure as he was doing a campaign to be the premier.

“He called leadership of foreign countries and urged them to help him in making prime minister.”

