Shah Mahmood Qureshi blames PDM govt for economic crisis

MULTAN: Former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday blamed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for the economic crisis, ARY News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a press conference in which he strongly criticised the ruling government and blamed the PDM government for political instability, wheat and economic crisis in Pakistan.

While talking about the current inflation, the senior politician indicated about another increase of Rs8 per unit in the power tariff. He claimed that the prices of petrol and diesel will also be increased by Rs35 per litre.

Qureshi further said that due to the economical crisis, the farmer package will also be halted from the next month.

The former foreign minister lambasted the government for its ‘failed’ strategies, stating that the coalition government bankrupted the country in nine months and the central bank was not having sufficient reserves to open letters of credit (LCs).

“In PTI’s era the dollar was stable at Rs176 but now the Pakistani currency is in a constant downward trend and crossed the Rs275 mark,” Shah Mahmood stated.

While further criticising the ruling government leadership he said that the petrol was Rs150 per litre in PTI’s era but the opposition leadership used to call the PTI’s ministers inexperienced.

During the presser, Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to answer his questions in the worker convention about Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s resignation from his position.

“Did we bow down to International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions?” questioned the former foreign minister.

