FM Qureshi urges Canada to ease visa rules for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau reviewed Wednesday the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan via a video call.

They also discussed possibilities of providing humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed the need for achieving an inclusive political settlement and urged the international community to stay engaged with Afghanistan to put it on the path of progress and prosperity after four decades of conflict.

The Canadian FM expressed gratitude to Pakistan for supporting evacuations and providing logistical support in running rescue missions for Canadian citizens successfully.

He especially lauded the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, in particular its Crisis Management Unit, in ensuring seamless repatriation of Canadian officials and nationals from Afghanistan.

He informed that Canada had provided 50 million Canadian dollars of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide all possible support in evacuation of stranded Canadian citizens as well as for providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, Quresi called upon the Canadian government to ease visa rules for Pakistani nationals, in particular students. He also asked for positive revision of a travel advisory for Pakistan like the UK as well as United Nations and other partners.