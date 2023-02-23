Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained for 30 days under MPO

LAHORE: After the commencement of Jail Bharo Tehreek, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been detained for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who surrendered before the police during Jail Bharo Tehreek, was detained for 30 days under MPO by the Punjab government.

At the request of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, the Punjab home department issued a notification regarding the detention of Qureshi for a month under MPO.

تحریک انصاف کی جیل بھرو تحریک۔۔ شاہ محمود قریشی 30 دن کیلئے نظر بند#ARYNews #PTI #ShahMehmoodQureshi pic.twitter.com/jbxA7IbpfH — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) February 23, 2023

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed the hearing of petitions seeking the recovery of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders. Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhary will hear the petitions on Friday (today).

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘PTI LEADERS BEING TREATED AS TERRORISTS IN JAILS’



Qureshi’s son Zain and others moved to the LHC for the recovery of the PTI leaders.

The government made a move against the Jail Bharo Tehreek by shifting the PTI leaders to different jails of Punjab. Azam Swati was shifted to Rahim Yar Khan’s district jail.

The PTI activists tried to stop the prison van transporting Azam Swati in which three workers including a woman sustained injuries.

Following the incident, PTI workers staged a protest outside the jail and chanted slogans against the government.

