Shah Mahmood Qureshi discusses Ukraine crisis with EU official

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell on Thursday.

The two exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine and the Emergency Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine, and had shared Pakistan’s hope that diplomacy could avert military conflict. Underscoring the adverse effects of conflict on developing countries, the prime minister has been stressing the importance of diplomatic solution, he added.

While expressing deep concern at the recent turn of events, he apprised the EU High Representative of Pakistan’s principled position, which is anchored in the promotion of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The FM Qureshi underscored that Pakistan has consistently stressed the need for de- escalation, renewed negotiations, sustained dialogue, and continuous diplomacy. He emphasised the importance of a solution in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and principles of the UN Charter.

Mr Borell shared his perspective on the situation and highlighted its impact on international peace and security as well as global economy. He acknowledged the importance of continued efforts for finding a diplomatic solution.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and High Representative Borell agreed to remain engaged.

