Shah Mahmood Qureshi says allied parties on same page

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said on Tuesday that the government’s electoral reforms are aimed at securing public interest.

Talking to the media at the Parliament House here in Islamabad, the government has taken its allies into confidence on the matter. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the government has no hidden agenda over the issue all they want is to ensure fair and transparent elections.

The minister said we have also given enough time to opposition to think over the matter and suggest their amendments. He said all members of his party and allied parties are on same page for these reforms.

Read more: MQM-P announces to support federal govt on EVMs

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of the federal government announced to support the PTI-led govt on the issue of electoral reforms and electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The announcement was made by MQM-P leader and the Federal Minister for Information Technology, Amin-ul-Haque. He said that the MQM-P has extended its support as the federal government has ensured to table two more bills.

The bills related to the construction of Hyderabad University and Census will be tabled along with the EVMs, he added.

