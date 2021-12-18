Afghan crisis: Shah Mahmood Qureshi pins hope on OIC moot

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday the objective of the upcoming Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is to find solutions to the impending humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

Speaking to the media, the minister said senior officials of the OIC states will meet in Islamabad this evening to deliberate an agenda and work plan of the conference being hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad tomorrow.

437 delegates have so far got themselves registered for the OIC moot, he added.

“Tomorrow’s conference will be important and historic because we are standing at a crucial juncture in history where if we take steps in the right direction, there will be peace in the region and an era of stability and prosperity can return in Afghanistan,” Qureshi maintained.

If timely steps are not taken, he warned Afghanistan could descend into a new crisis that will not be limited to the war-torn country but also affect neighbouring countries and spill over into the entire Europe.

The foreign minister said the OIC moot is aimed to develop a consensus on the Afghan issue. The aim of this conference is to divert the attention of the world community towards Afghans’ plight, he added.

