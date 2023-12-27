Shah Mahmood Qureshi rearrested from outside Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has been rearrested from outside Adiala jail, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Punjab police rearrested Shah Mahmood Qureshi after his release from Adiala Jail on bail in cipher case.

The release came after police pleaded to end the 15-day detention orders of the former foreign minister under 3-MPO.

The former foreign minister was arrested by RA Bazaar police in a General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi was detained in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for 15 days under 3-MPO.

The cipher case

The cipher case pertains to a piece of paper that Imran Khan had waved at a public rally on March 27, 2022, ahead of a vote of confidence that he lost. The former prime minister, later naming the US, had claimed that the cipher was ‘evidence’ of an “international conspiracy” to topple his government.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was serving as the foreign minister at that time and was indicted in the case on October 23.

The case was registered after Imran Khan’s then-principal secretary, Azam Khan claimed that the former PM used US cipher for ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.