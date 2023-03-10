Shah Mahmood Qureshi says he will ‘lead’ PTI if Imran arrested

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that he will “lead” the party in case his party chairman was arrested, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader made these remarks while talking to the media after securing interim bail in a hooliganism case.

Talking to media after the hearing, Qureshi said that the PTI was the only party that respected the law and state institutions. “We have always respected the judiciary and will continue to do so in the future,” he added.

In response to a question, Qureshi said: “I will take responsibility for the party in case our party chairman Imran Khan gets arrested”.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also slammed Punjab police for “torturing to death” PTI worker Ali Bilal.

Qureshi gets interim bail

Meanwhile, A district and sessions court in Lahore approved the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case for allegedly inciting hatred among the public against state institutions.

Additional Sessions Judge Nadeem Hasan Wasar presided over the hearing and granted interim bail to the PTI leader till March 20.

Moreover, the judge ordered him to become part of the investigation and directed PTI senior leader and former foreign minister Qureshi to deposit Rs50,000 in surety.

