Shah Mahmood Qureshi says ‘Imran Khan may be arrested too’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that efforts are underway to disqualify Imran Khan and the government may also arrest the PTI chief, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme “11th Hour”, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest was not a surprise move for PTI. “Why he was brought to the court with handcuffs and cloth wrapped around his face? Was he trying to flee somewhere?”

While answering a question regarding the prevailing political situation, Qureshi said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government is committing constitutional violations to suppress PTI.

He further said that the PTI leaders are being arrested over baseless cases, adding that PTI chairman Imran Khan may be arrested soon.

The PTI vice chairman said that the coalition government is making false cases against PTI leaders for political revenge.

He said that PTI always asked to not let politics go to extremes. He added that institutions should not be part of any unconstitutional measures of the government. The current rulers are prioritising their personal gains over national interests.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against Chaudhary was registered last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against him for using ‘threatening’ language against the ECP and its members.

The PTI leader has been booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

