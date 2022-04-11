Opposition has never stayed united: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that the parties in the joint opposition will not stay united for long after Shehbaz Sharif will be elected prime minister of the country.

He made the statement on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said the ruling coalition does not have the mandate to rule. He said they have joint forces to fulfil an objective.

Moreover, he said they have never stayed united.

The former foreign minister went on to say there are leaders that were involved in the killing of former president Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the character assassination of prime minister Benazir Bhutto Zardari.

Turning to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that his serving as foreign minister will not be suitable.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the whole nation showed they supported them during their country-wide rallies. He said Imran Khan showed the true image of Pakistan as he promoted the Urdu language and traditional clothes.

