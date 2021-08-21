‘Inclusive political solution best way forward’: FM Qureshi, Turkish counterpart discuss Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a telephonic exchange with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday reviewed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that the recent visit of President Dr. Arif Alvi to Turkey for the launching ceremony of MILGEM Naval Ship further strengthened bilateral cooperation.

The two FMs also recalled the recent telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about developments in Afghanistan.

Reiterating Pakistan’s support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, Qureshi underlined the importance of an inclusive political solution as the best way forward.

He added Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) had underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region. He expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would work together to achieve inclusive political settlement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the current situation in Afghanistan required sustained international engagement to ensure stability and long-term economic development.

He also apprised his Turkish counterpart of Pakistan’s facilitative role in evacuation of personnel of embassies, international organisations, media entities and others.

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu appreciated Pakistan’s role in the current situation and thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for facilitating Turkey’s evacuation efforts.

Both FMs agreed to coordinate closely on the situation in Afghanistan.