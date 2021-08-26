FM Qureshi, Turkmenistan president discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties

ASHGABAT: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday called on President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat to discuss the Afghan situation and bilateral relations.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan values its relations with Turkmenistan.

Pleased to call on President #GurbangulyBerdimukhammedov today in Ashgabat. I reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance our economic connect through various projects including TAPI. Also shared imp of a peaceful #Afghanistan & the need to continue close coordination.

🇵🇰 🇹🇲 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 26, 2021

He said Pakistan is determined to further strengthen its economic relations with Turkmenistan through different projects such as TAPI.

The FM also apprised the President of Turkmenistan about Pakistan’s viewpoint regarding unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister said Pakistan considers peace and stability in Afghanistan important for promotion of trade and connectivity in the region.

Read more: FM QURESHI ARRIVES IN TURKMENISTAN TO DISCUSS AFGHANISTAN SITUATION

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow commended Pakistan’s efforts for a coordinated approach on Afghanistan.

Earlier, FM Qureshi had met his Tajik counterpart in Dushanbe.

Both the foreign ministers had reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan and agreed to remain in close contact.