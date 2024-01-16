‘Shah Mahmood Qureshi wanted to form own group within PTI’

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) leader Imran Ismail claimed on Tuesday that incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi wanted to form his group within PTI, ARY News reported.

In a post shared on X, the former Sindh governor clarified details about his meeting with former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“Shah Mahmood Qureshi wanted to form his own group but I excused from supporting,” he added.

Ismail further said that he met with PTI leader while he was in jail, however, the meeting was scheduled on Qureshi’s wish.

میری شاہ محمود قریشی سے جیل میں ملاقات ہوئی تھی – میں ریکارڈ کی درستگی کے لیے یہ بات کہنا چاہتا ہوں کہ میں نے ان سے کبھی PTI چھورنے کی بات نہیں کی- یہ ملاقات شاہ صاحب کی خواہش پر ہوئی تھی- شاہ صاحب اپنا گروپ تشکیل دینا چاہیے تھے جس پر ہم نے ساتھ دینے سے معذرت کی- — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) January 16, 2024

“I never asked the former foreign minister to leave the party,” Imran Ismail revealed.

“I met Shah Mahmood Qureshi. I want to state for the record that I never talked to him about leaving PTI,” he wrote on X.