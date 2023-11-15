Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail plea rejected in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case, ARY News reported.

As per details, IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq announced the reserved verdict on the bail plea of former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Islamabad High Court ordered to complete the trail of cipher case within four weeks whereas Shah Mehmood’s plea against indictment in the cipher case was also rejected.

On November 2, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated in Adiala jail on Thursday after which the jail administration sought permission from Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain to transfer him to PIMS.

Read more: Shah Mehmood Qureshi shifted to hospital as health worsens

Judge Abul Hasnat accepted the request and allowed the former foreign minister to be shifted to the hospital.

It is pertinent to note that Shah Mehmood Qureshi is imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after his arrest in cipher case.

A special court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi till November 7.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case in Adiala Jail under the Official Secrets Act 2023.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.