Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s son to contest Multan by-poll

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi has announced to contest by-election on the Punjab Assembly seat that had fallen vacant after the de-notification of PTI legislator over defection, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader will contest a by-poll on PP-217 Multan seat. Zain Qureshi will submit his nomination papers today.

His opponent from PP-217 will be Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Salman Nadeem.

The by-polls would be held on 20 vacant seats in Punjab on July 17.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has decided to do more consultation before finalising candidates for the by-polls in Punjab.

The meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board was held with Imran Khan in the chair. The recommendations regarding Punjab by-polls were forwarded in the meeting.

Sources privy to the development said that Imran Khan directed to field strong candidates in the by-polls on the 20 vacant seats in Punjab.

The former prime minister while giving orders for a strong election campaign in the constituencies said that names for the candidates would be finalised in the upcoming two to three days.

The final decision regarding awarding party tickets to candidates would be taken by the central leadership of PTI, they added.

