Yasmin Rashid gets ten year in jail, Shah Mehmood acquitted in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhary and others, acquitted party’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Jinnah House Attack case, ARY News reported.

The An Anti-Terrorism Court has announced its verdicts in two high-profile cases related to May 9 riots, including the Jinnah House attack and arson incidents near Shadman police station.

The verdicts announced by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill at Kot Lakhpat Jail, have acquitted several individuals while sentencing others to prison terms.

In the Jinnah House attack case, where vehicles were set ablaze near the Corps Commander’s residence, former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was acquitted along with six others, including Sohail Khan, Awais, Rafiuddin, Farid Khan, Salman Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, and Faizan, due to insufficient evidence.

However, the court sentenced PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Aisha Bhutta was also handed a 10-year sentence in the same case.

In a related case involving arson and siege at Shadman police station, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was acquitted alongside 11 others, including Sohail Khan, Awais, Rafiuddin, Farid Khan, Salman Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, Faizan, Tayyab Sultan, Shahid Baig, Majid Ali, and Bakht Rawan.

The court, however, convicted PTI leaders Alia Hamza and Sanam Javed, sentencing them to five years in prison each for their involvement.

The court also ordered the acquittal of Hamza Azim and five other accused individuals, clearing them of charges related to the May 9 riots.

The trial court pronounced its reserved verdict in the case related to rioting at Sherpao Bridge on May, 2023 following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest.

Ali Hassan, Afzal Azeem Khalid Qayyum, Riaz Hussain, and former Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema are among those jailed for 10 years.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.