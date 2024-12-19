Shah Mehmood, CM Gandapur, other PTI leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi indicted former foreign minister Shah Mehmood, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM KP) Ali Amin Gandapur, and other PTI leaders in the GHQ attack case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Rawalpindi ATC heard the case and charged Ali Amin Gandapur and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with 14 other PTI leaders.

The court also announced that six more accused still need to be charged. The hearing of the case has been postponed until December 21.

During the hearing, the PTI chairman was also presented in the courtroom. Other senior leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, and Sheikh Rasheed, were also present.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM KP) Ali Amin Gandapur and several top leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in GHQ attack case.

According to reports, the 25 accused named in the GHQ attack case include prominent PTI figures such as Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Zain Qureshi, Kanwal Shauzab, Tahir Sadiq, and Malik Taimoor Masood.

On December 5, 2024, PTI founder Imran Khan along with 60 other PTI leaders were indicted in the GHQ attack case.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah indicted Imran Khan and 60 other PTI leaders in the GHQ attack case.

Following the ATC verdict, the police arrested four PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Raja Basharat, and Malik Ahmad Chatta, in connection with the case. 23 other accused, including Murad Saeed, Shehbaz Gill, and Zulfi Bukhari, have already been declared proclaimed offenders.

May 9 violence

The PTI chairman was arrested on May 9, 2023 from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. Khan, who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries.

Imran Khan’s arrest sparked widespread protests and riots across the country, as his supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release.

The PTI protesters attacked and vandalized several civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi, the Jinnah House in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase and others. The protesters also burned vehicles, blocked roads, and clashed with the police and security forces.

More than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws for their involvement in the riots. The government also accused Khan of being the mastermind behind the attacks and said that it had evidence of his involvement.