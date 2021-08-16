Road accident leaves five dead near Shah Noorani shrine

KARACHI: At least five people were killed in a head-on collision between two cars near Shah Noorani Shrine here on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to a head-on collision between two cars going to Shah Noorani Shrine located in Khuzdar from Karachi.

Seven people were also injured as a result of the collision.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for emergency medical aid and some of them were said to be in critical condition.

The deceased included women and children.

On Saturday, at least six people lost their lives and two others had been injured in different road accidents in parts of the city. Meanwhile, children among eight people were injured as a hi-roof van overturned in the Mauripur area.