Complaint filed against SRK, Ajay Devgn & Tiger Shroff over ‘misleading’ advertisement

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff for endorsing a popular ‘elaichi’ brand.

According to Indian media outlets, the complaint contains accusations of misleading advertisements, sparking legal action against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff in Kota city, India.

The actors’ association with the pan masala brand and its controversial tagline ‘bolo zubaan kesari’ has drawn significant attention, including a complaint in the Kota Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The complaint was lodged by Inder Mohan Singh Hani, who claims that the advertisement promotes false information, especially targeting the youth.

The complainant argues that Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff, as role models for many, are misleading young people by endorsing a product that falsely claims to contain saffron.

The petition further highlights that the company has not provided any proof to back its claims.

Additionally, the warning on the packaging is allegedly written in such small text that it is nearly impossible to read, raising concerns about transparency.

The petitioner is demanding an immediate ban on the advertisement and a fine on the actors and the company.

Following this, the Kota Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission issued notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and the manufacturer of Vimal Pan Masala, instructing them to appear in court.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the actors or the brand regarding the matter.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar was also featured in the advertisement, but after facing backlash, he decided to step away from the campaign.