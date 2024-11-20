Shah Rukh Khan announces Aryan Khan’s debut web series on Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan announced the debut web series of his son Aryan Khan as a director and creator.

In a social media post on Tuesday evening, Netflix India officially announced the debut web series of Aryan Khan, the firstborn son of Shah Rukh Khan, to be streamed on the portal next year.

The yet-to-be-titled, ‘one-of-a-kind series’ about Bollywood is produced by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan, whereas, Aryan serves as director and creator on the project. “Witness Bollywood like never before… on Netflix,” the streamer wrote.

Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment partners with Netflix for the series.

While more details about the cast of the ‘multi-genre’ show are yet to be revealed, it is said to be set against the backdrop of the glitzy film industry and ‘promises an unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood’.

Speaking about the project, the ‘Jawan’ actor said, “We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider.”

“It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment,” he added.

“Aryan brings a bold and dynamic directorial vision, and has created something truly one-of-a-kind and thoroughly entertaining,” shared Netflix India’s content head Monika Shergill. “It builds on our shared passion for fresh voices and quality storytelling, and we can’t wait for our members to watch it.”

