Bollywood producer drops major update on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Baazigar’ sequel

Bollywood film producer Ratan Jain gave a major update on the sequels of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-loved 90s hits, ‘Baadshah’ and ‘Baazigar’.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Ratan Jain, of production banner Venus, which backed Shah Rukh Khan starrers ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Baadshah’, helmed by directors duo Abbas-Mustan, hinted that sequels of the titles are definitely on the bucket list.

“I keep talking to Shah Rukh and we discuss what should we do next. But the first sequel I’d like to make with Shah Rukh is Baazigar 2, followed by Baadshah 2,” he said, hinting that sequels will only be made with King Khan.

When asked if they have a script ready for ‘Baazigar 2’, the Bollywood producer replied, “No, but we keep discussing about it.”

“The day we get the right subject and director, we’ll make the sequel. And of course, it will be made only with Shah Rukh. And he has supported the idea. But as I said, we need to get the correct idea,” he added. “The times are such that agar film karein, toh bahut acchi karein. Nahin toh na karein (either we should make a great movie or shouldn’t do it at all).”

Notably, an unofficial remake of the American thriller ‘A Kiss Before Dying’, starring SRK as an anti-hero, marked his breakthrough in his now-illustrious career. The romantic thriller co-starred Khan with Shilpa Shetty, in her film debut, and Kajol.

The cult hit was declared a blockbuster upon its release and was the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.