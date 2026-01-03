Shah Rukh Khan branded a ‘traitor’ over signing of Bangladeshi cricketer

WEB DESK: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again come under intense criticism after being labelled a “traitor” by India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his role in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The controversy stems from his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), signing a Bangladeshi player, which drew sharp reactions from certain political circles.

BJP leaders, including Sangeet Som from Uttar Pradesh, condemned Khan for acquiring Mustafizur Rahman, a fast bowler from Bangladesh, accusing him of supporting a neighbouring country amid what they described as ongoing atrocities against Hindus and other minorities.

Som stated that if the Bangladeshi cricketer were to arrive in India, authorities should prevent him from leaving the airport, branding Khan’s decision as “treacherous.”

The signing of Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.2 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders has sparked a wider debate on sports, nationalism, and cultural sensitivities in India.

Khan, who owns the IPL franchise, has been under severe public scrutiny and criticism for the move, with opponents framing the decision as politically and socially controversial.

The incident has reignited discussions about the intersection of sports, entertainment, and politics in India, placing one of Bollywood’s most prominent figures at the centre of a heated national debate.

Earlier in the day, Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders have been told to release fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said on Saturday, amid growing tensions between the countries.

Last month, hundreds protested near Bangladesh’s High Commission in New Delhi after Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district by a crowd that accused him of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

A total of 12 people were arrested in connection with his death.

The incident worsened relations between India and its neighbour, with ties already strained after Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following protests against her in 2024.

“Due to recent developments going on all across, the BCCI has instructed the franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad,” Saikia told Indian news agency ANI.

“They can ask for a replacement if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player.”

Mustafizur, 30, has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in previous seasons of the IPL, taking 65 wickets in 60 matches.

He was signed by Kolkata in last month’s auction for a fee of 92 million Indian rupees ($1.02 million), making him the most expensive player from Bangladesh in IPL history.

The 19th edition of the IPL begins on March 26, after India and Sri Lanka co-host the Twenty20 World Cup starting in February.