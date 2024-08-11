Shah Rukh Khan confirms movie titled ‘King’

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed his role in director Sujoy Ghosh’s action film “King”, which will reportedly also mark his daughter Suhana Khan’s debut on the big screen.

During a recent media interaction at the 77th Locarno Film Festival, the “Don” actor revealed much-needed details about his upcoming project, an Indian media outlet reported on Sunday.

“The next film that I am doing is King. I have to start working on it, lose some weight, stretch a little so my groins don’t get caught while I am doing action,” he said.

According to Shah Rukh Khan, he had been thinking about making ‘King’ for the past couple of years.

The “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” actor also disclosed his strategy to choose his movies.

Read more: Abhishek Bachchan joins Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

“Now, there’s a certain kind of film I want to do, where, maybe it is more age-centric and I want to try something, for 6-7 years I have been thinking about it. I mentioned it to Sujoy one day and he says, ‘Sir, I have a subject,’” Khan said.

On his film selection process, Shah Rukh Khan said that whenever he wants to work on a specific genre, he talks about it openly and then he meets people who may have a subject.

“I hear it, I spend time with them and then we just go ahead, make the film, and have lots of fun,” the Bollywood star added.

In April this year, Indian media outlets reported that Khan will be seen alongside his daughter Suhana Khan in the highest-budgeted ‘King’ in 2025.

Later, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan reportedly joined the cast of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’.

The development was almost confirmed by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as he shared a report about his son joining the cast of the movie directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand.