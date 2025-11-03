Shah Rukh Khan cuts lavish three-tier cake on his milestone 60th birthday with fans

Shah Rukh Khan hits 60 and still reigns with the energy of a superstar half his age!

On Sunday, November 2, King Khan received numerous birthday wishes from his family and fellow actors, but he chose to celebrate his special day with his beloved fans.

The Don 2 actor marked his birthday with fans at a special event held at Mumbai’s Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium in Bandra.

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan answered many questions from his 300 fans ranging from his early film career to his upcoming project.

Following the Q/A session, Shah Rukh cut a spectacular three-tier cake decorated with a golden crown, alongside his longtime manager, Pooja Dadlani, who shares her birthday with the superstar.

For the joyous occasion, the Bollywood actor opted for a casual look as he wore a black T-shirt and jeans which he paired with white jacket, black glares, and a beanie cap.

In one of the videos making rounds on social media, Shah Rukh could be seen cutting the black cake onstage.

Following the ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan posted a video with his fans on Instagram, extending his heartfelt gratitude to them.

“Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude… and those of you I couldn’t meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u…,” he wrote.