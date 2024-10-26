Shah Rukh Khan was ‘disappointed’ with his iconic helicopter entry in ‘K3G’

The grand helicopter entry of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul Raichand in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is one of the most iconic scenes ever in Bollywood, but do you know? The superstar himself was disappointed with it.

In a recent outing on comedian Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, Indian filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who was Karan Johar’s assistant director on ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, disclosed that the iconic helicopter entry, which is a dream sequence for any aspiring Bollywood hero, didn’t excite the man himself as Shah Rukh Khan was expecting more action and attention on him for the scene.

However, as the scene focused more on Jaya Bachchan, his on-screen mother in the film, SRK was a bit ‘disappointed’ with the outcome.

“When we told him that his entry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was with the helicopter. He thought he was going to jump off the helicopter, but he just had to step down. The scene was more about Jaya Bachchan that she gets to know about the arrival of her son as soon as he touches the ground,” recalled Advani.

Hence, Khan, who was initially pumped for the scene, got a bit underwhelmed with the end result.

Released in 2001, the Dharma Productions’ family drama was written and directed by filmmaker Karan Johar. The ensemble cast of the title included Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

The most expensive Indian film of that time, ‘K3G’ was a major commercial success and received several accolades, including five Filmfare Awards.