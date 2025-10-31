Shah Rukh Khan drop hints on upcoming family films

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans during a lively #ASKSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), dropping intriguing hints about his upcoming films, collaborations with his children and potential sequels while reflecting on family dynamics in the industry.

The 58-year-old actor, known as the “King of Bollywood”, announced the interactive chat with a playful caption: “Hi everyone. It’s been a good time award series release anniversary and all good things thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let’s start”. Fans flooded the comments with questions, leading to revelations about his packed slate.

It’s very difficult to tell your children what to do. But I am sure he will be working on it https://t.co/hK7pIkOag0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Khan revealed the title for his highly anticipated film with daughter Suhana Khan, previously referred to as King remains under cover, surprising many enthusiasts. He also addressed speculation about a sequel to son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, the short film The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Responding to a fan’s plea for a second part, SRK quipped, “It’s very difficult to tell your children what to do.. But I am sure he will be working on it”.

On the topic of working with his kids, Khan humorously replied to a query about Aryan directing him in a full-length feature: “If he can afford me!!! and my tantrums”. He elaborated on his approach to family collaborations, stating, “On sets I respect them like my colleagues… and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets…. I just wish and pray their hard work pays off”.

On sets I respect them like my colleagues…and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets….i just wish and pray their hard work pays off. https://t.co/8TdK7wHqMO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

The session comes ahead of Khan’s 59th birthday on November 2, marking six decades of his life. To celebrate, several iconic films are being re-released in theatres, adding to the excitement around the superstar’s enduring legacy.