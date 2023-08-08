Shah Rukh Khan fans irate after superstar replaced for ‘Don 3’

Bollywood fans were infuriated after actor and producer Farhan Akhtar announced that Shah Rukh Khan would not be in his production ‘Don 3‘.

Farhan Akhtar announced that ‘Don 3‘ will happen without Shah Rukh Khan. He added the team is looking for an actor with talent and diversity to play the cunning crime lord.

Netizens announced their displeasure on the recasting. Many users stated they were boycotting the film.

Only Shah Rukh Khan 🔥

No SRK No Don3 pic.twitter.com/l8C1pXhHbz — 🐺🏴‍☠️ (@SRKsDuggu) August 8, 2023

Stop giving explanations. You’ve been found out! SRK is the only DON #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 — M (@anngrypakiistan) August 8, 2023

No SRK No DON yeh yaad rakhna hamesha. — ραℓℓανι(Fan Account) (@Megastar_SRK_) August 8, 2023

It isn’t Don 3 without SRK that surprised me, what surprised me is how can a filmmaker think about casting someone else over SRK when it comes to negative role. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) August 8, 2023

Magic of SRK can never be replaced by anybody else. Big big mistake. Flop written all over it !! Mark this tweet. — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) August 8, 2023

We can’t even imagine Don series without Shah Rukh Khan in it. — Rahil Mohammed – Pune  (@IMRahilMohammed) August 8, 2023

‘Don’ is one of the most iconic Bollywood characters. The crime lord and gangster is known for being clever, cunning and ruthless. He has the knack to outsmart and catch his opponents unaware with ease.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the 1978 film. ‘Don‘ was remade in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing leading roles in it.

Its sequel ‘Don 2‘ was released in 2011, with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas returning as protagonists.