Shah Rukh Khan fans irate after superstar replaced for ‘Don 3’

Bollywood fans were infuriated after actor and producer Farhan Akhtar announced that Shah Rukh Khan would not be in his production ‘Don 3‘.

Farhan Akhtar announced that ‘Don 3‘ will happen without Shah Rukh Khan. He added the team is looking for an actor with talent and diversity to play the cunning crime lord.

Netizens announced their displeasure on the recasting. Many users stated they were boycotting the film.

‘Don’ is one of the most iconic Bollywood characters. The crime lord and gangster is known for being clever, cunning and ruthless. He has the knack to outsmart and catch his opponents unaware with ease. 

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the 1978 film. ‘Don‘ was remade in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing leading roles in it.

Its sequel ‘Don 2‘ was released in 2011, with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas returning as protagonists.

