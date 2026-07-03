Cricket passion reached another threshold as Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated the new Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles. The venue hosted the first major cricket match between the Los Angeles Knight Riders and the Washington Freedom.

Speaking about the occasion, Shah Rukh Khan noted, “What started as a dream has become a reality today. Bringing cricket, the second most-watched sport in the world, to Los Angeles is a landmark moment for all of us”.

He further added, “Through this long-term partnership between Fairplex and Knight Riders, we are creating much more than a cricket venue. We are building a space that celebrates community, togetherness, energy, and entertainment.

The Dunki actor further said, “It is a place built not just for sport, but also for entertainment, for families, and for memories that will last forever. We hope this becomes a home for cricket in Los Angeles and inspires generations of fans and players alike”.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The newly built stadium became the first international-standard cricket ground developed by a global cricket franchise. It featured eight wickets on the main square, ICC-standard playing dimensions, and six floodlight towers.