Shah Rukh Khan jokes about living on rent as fan asks for room in Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and humor for a reason!

The Don 2 star took some time out of his busy schedule to interact with his fans on social media in one of his #AskSRK sessions on Thursday, October 30.

“Hi everyone. It’s been good times….award….series release…anniversary and all good things….thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let’s start,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Following his post, many ardent fans of Khan filled the comment section with plenty of questions, ranging from inquiries about his upcoming film with Siddharth Anand to lighthearted, random queries.

Shah Rukh Khan left fans in splits when he responded to a fan’s request for a room in his iconic Bandra residence, Mannat.

“I have arrived in Mumbai for your birthday but can’t find a room. Can I get a room in Mannat?)” the fan wrote referring to Khan’s 60th birthday, which he is set to celebrate on November 2.

The actor jokingly quipped in response, “Even I don’t have a room in Mannat these days. I am living on rent).”

Shah Rukh Khan moved out of Mannat in March this year along with his family – wife Gauri and kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

The bungalow is undergoing renovation that may last a couple of years. In the meantime, the Khans have rented four floors of a luxury apartment building nearby.