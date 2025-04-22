The Bollywood film that almost had SRK, Aamir, Kajol, and Aishwarya

Bollywood giants Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Kajol were almost part of the same film back in 2000, but things didn’t go as planned.

While SRK eventually starred in the action-romance movie alongside Aishwarya Rai, Kajol turned down a key role, and Aamir Khan walked away from the project after a casting mix-up.

The film in question is Josh, directed by Mansoor Khan. Released in 2000, the movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Chandrachur Singh in lead roles.

But what fans may not know is that before casting Aishwarya Rai, the director had offered Kajol the role of SRK’s sister in the film.

In a past interview, Mansoor Khan revealed that the character of Max, played by King Khan, was close to his heart.

Read More: Rajkummar Rao eyed to replace Aamir Khan in powerful new role

He said SRK was always his first choice for that role. He had also hoped to cast Aamir Khan as the romantic lead opposite the female character.

However, when Aamir Khan heard the script, he assumed the role of Max was for him. Upon learning that Shah Rukh Khan was playing Max, Aamir turned down the film.

Mansoor Khan then approached Kajol for the role of SRK’s sister. But Kajol refused to take the part, saying she didn’t want to play Shah Rukh Khan’s sister on screen.

Following this, the role went to Aishwarya Rai, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s twin sister in the film.

The director praised Aishwarya Rai’s professionalism and said, “Aishwarya was very professional. She accepted the role without any hesitation. I think Josh is one of her best films.”

Even though SRK and Kajol didn’t share the screen in Josh, they have continued to remain a fan-favourite pair with their work in several films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, and Dilwale.

While Kajol turned down Josh, her decision did not affect the love that fans still have for her on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan.