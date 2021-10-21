Shah Rukh Khan meets son Aryan Khan at Mumbai jail

Shah Rukh Khan has just visited the jail at Mumbai’s Arthur Road to meet with his elder son Aryan Khan Thursday morning.

This was the first meeting between the father and his 23-year-old son, whose bail was rejected on Wednesday. Shah Rukh Khan spent about 20 minutes at the Arthur Road Jail to converse with his son.

Viral videos taken at the jail upon the 55-year-old actor’s arrival show him walking amid a sea of reporters asking him if he would like to say something. However, the ‘My Name Is Khan’ actor chose to stay quiet.

Yesterday, after hearing the verdict of the NDPS court, Aryan Khan’s counsel moved to the Bombay High Court for seeking bail. The hearing is likely to take place today by a bench headed by Justice Nitin Sambre.

Aryan Khan has been in custody for the past 19 days after he was arrested during a raid at a rave party by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3. He was sent to judicial custody at the Arthur Road jail.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the 23-year-old’s counsel informed a sessions court says that no substances were seized from his client during the bust and there was no case against him.

The NCB lawyer requested the court to extend the suspect’s custody by arguing that his involvement in the case needs to be further investigated. He had previously mentioned that the entire chain of the drug racket needs to be apprehended.

Anil Singh, the Additional Solicitor General, said that Aryan Khan’s connection in the supply and procurement on the substances have been found.

“Aryan Khan sourced drugs and was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs,” the anti-drug agency’s statement read. “WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for a bulk quantity of hard drugs.”

