Has Sharukh Khan changed his look?: reality of viral picture

A ‘morphed’ picture of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by storm, netizens loved the new look.

A photoshopped picture of Bollywood’s King Khan shared by a fan account on the photo and video sharing application is going viral across the social media platforms, getting approval for the actor’s never seen before look from social media users.

A dapper image that sees the superstar in a sharp black tuxedo grabs attention from Instagrammers for the ‘salt and pepper’ look sported by Khan, with long hair and a white beard, a first time from him.

A number of fans praised this fresh look of the actor with comments like “teenage crush”, “handsome”, “King of hearts”, among various others, believing it to be Khan’s look from his upcoming project ‘Pathan’, while the bubble was soon busted by a keyboard warrior, who mentioned it to be a ‘fake’ picture.

Furthermore, the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani reshared an old picture from the shoot of a 56-year-old celeb, which was morphed into a viral look.

“Be Yourself, Because An Original Is Worth More Than A Copy”, he captioned the Instagram post, giving break to the rumors.

It is pertinent to mention, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in YRF’s much-anticipated ‘Pathan’, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which is expected to come out by the end of 2022.

While, he has a movie from Rajkumar Hirani, and an untitled mega project from Atlee Kumar in the pipeline as well.

