‘Shah Rukh Khan pretended to throw coffee on me’, Vibha Chibber reveals why

Vibha Chibber, who played the role of Krishnaji in well-received movie Chak De India, opened up on working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Chak De India was directed by Shimit Amin and featured Shah Rukh as the coach of women’s national hockey team.

In an interview, Vibha Chibber, who made her film debut with Chak De, said she has never worked with a co-star quite like the Bollywood superstar.

“Shah Rukh sir was such a nice person to talk to, very humble. He knew that all of us were new, so were scared and he had experience. An actor gets an actor. To work with him was an amazing experience, I have never worked with a co-star like him. When I had to shoot our first scene together, I was so nervous, my heart was pounding,” she noted.

“Shah Rukh and I were rehearsing our lines. He was walking and drinking coffee. Then he came in front of me pretended to throw coffee — that startled me!,” she noted.

It was a prank to ease me out and we both started laughing. From there a Delhi connection was established, along with Barry John and theatre! I became quite comfortable with him after that,” she said.

It turned out to be a prank to make her feel more at ease, and they both burst into laughter, Vibha Chibber added,

This incident established a Delhi connection between them, along with Barry John and theater. After that, she became “quite comfortable” working with him.

The actor also recalled when the film’s team went to watch Shah Rukh’s Don in theaters, and they celebrated throughout the night. She realized that Shah Rukh doesn’t carry the burden of being a star, which she found refreshing.

“My daughter would miss me a lot, that time she was 11, and would cry. One day Shah Rukh sir spoke to her and she was so happy! He told me even he doesn’t like outdoor shootings, as he prefers being with his children at home.”

She then mentioned that every time they have met since then, he warmly hugs her and remembers her. She finds it beautiful because a star like him encounters numerous people every day.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, Dunki. The social comedy-drama, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is scheduled to hit the screens on December 21, this year.