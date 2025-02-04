Shah Rukh Khan requests fans to support his kids

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan requested his fans to shower his kids, Aryan and Suhana Khan, with love and support as they take their father’s legacy of films forward.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

At the Netflix event on Monday, as he unveiled the first look at the debut directorial series of his firstborn son, Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan made an emotional request to his fans to support and love the work of both his children as well, as they have done for him for the past three decades.

“Guzaarish aur bahut dil se main chaahunga ki mere bete jo apna pehla kadam rakh rahe hai direction mein, mere beti jo actress ban rahi hai, un sabko bhi 50 per cent pyaar bhi agar ye duniya dede jitna mujhe diya hai toh bahut zyada hoga (I request from my heart that my son, who is taking his first step into the direction, and my daughter, who is becoming an actress, if all of you even give them 50 per cent of all the love that this world has given me, it would be enough),” Khan said at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Notably, Aryan, 27, is set for his directorial debut with the upcoming Netflix series ‘The BA**DS of Bollywood’, whereas Suhana, 24, made her on-screen debut in Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical ‘The Archies’, released on the streaming giant in 2023. Speaking about Aryan’s debut series at the event, the ‘Jawan’ star shared, “I just want to thank all the colleagues who have participated in the series. They have done so well. I watched a few episodes of the series. It’s extremely funny. I love funny things. Mere jokes pe log bura maan jaate hah, takleef ho jaati hah. Maine jokes karna chod diya. Maine ye virasat apne bete ko de diya. Maine kaha jaa beta, baap ka naam raushan kar (People often take offence to my jokes so I have stopped joking. I have passed this legacy to my son Aryan and told him ‘Go make your father proud’).” Also Read: Veer Pahariya recalls childhood Bollywood obsession ft. Shah Rukh Khan’s six-pack abs

‘The BA***DS of Bollywood’, produced by SRK and wife Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, is co-written by Aryan with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.