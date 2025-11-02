Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'King' first-look poster to ecstatic fans

Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), also regarded as Bollywood’s supreme superstar, celebrated his 60th birthday with an unexpected celebration that thrilled everyone.

Shah Rukh Khan has released a *first-look* poster and trailer for his upcoming highly anticipated film, *’King’, **online*.

SRK shared the poster on Instagram with an emotionally charged message that promptly caught fire, stating, “Darr nahi, Dehshat hoon. *#KING #KingTitleReveal* is out now. In Cinemas 2026.”

In the impressive image, the celebrity appears ferocious and rugged, with bloodstains on his face, gray hair around his keen stare, and a dangerous aura. Fans are ecstatic and excited to see him return in such a bold role.

For the unknown, the next film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed SRK in ‘Pathaan’. The project stars Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and others.

Although the teaser is going viral on social media, SRK celebrated his milestone birthday with a low-key celebration at his Alibaug estate.

Earlier on Thursday, the unexpected #AskSRK session surprised the followers of the Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) ahead of his milestone birthday, as he is going to turn 60 on November 2.

However, fans, on the other hand, are now eagerly waiting for SRK’s next upcoming movie, ‘King,’ shifting the actor’s focus.

Among the fans, some are expecting Shah Rukh Khan to release the trailer on his big day, and a few expressed a wish to meet him at his traditional Mumbai home, Mannat.