Actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first poster of Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming thriller Kartavya on Thursday and announced that the film will premiere on Netflix on May 15.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, “In this labyrinth of duty, every decision will be a test. Watch Kartavya, out 15 May, only on Netflix.”

Earlier in the day, Netflix released a new poster featuring Saif Ali Khan in a rugged police avatar. With bruises on his face and dressed in uniform, the actor is seen standing alone in a field, hinting at the film’s intense and gritty tone.

Directed by Pulkit, Kartavya revolves around a police officer navigating a morally complex world. As danger escalates, he finds himself torn between duty, personal relationships and the emotional burden of his choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the thriller promises an emotionally layered narrative backed by intense performances and grounded storytelling.

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. He will next appear in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, where he reunites with Akshay Kumar.