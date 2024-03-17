SRK, Salman Khan ‘fight’ at Ambani’s pre-wedding bash; Aamir Khan intervenes

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan delighted their fans by performing together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

At the pre-wedding festivities, the trio delivered an energetic on-stage performance. The videos were widely shared on social media, and now, the uncut version of their banter and their dance has been shared online.

However, before the same, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a lighthearted, heated discussion where Aamir Khan had to play the peacemaker.

The performance begins with Shah Rukh telling Salman and Aamir that they’ll perform together because Mukesh Ambani desires to see them dance together.

When Salman asks them to put on a song from Dabangg, Shah Rukh takes offence because he wants one of his songs to be played. Shah Rukh wants “Besharam Rang” to be played but Salman wants them to perform on “Hud Hud Dabangg”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma 2.0 (@dharma2pointo)

They then proceed to fight which song will be played when Aamir proceeds to intervene and ask them not to fight ‘again’ and says his song will be played instead.

The trio calls Mukesh Ambani the “real don” but add that it is Nita Ambani who will select the song for them to dance on. They then proceed to dance to the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, Naacho Naacho from RRR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma 2.0 (@dharma2pointo)

Aamir had recently opened up about his performance with Shah Rukh and Salman at the Ambani’s pre-wedding bash. During an Instagram live session, Aamir was asked if the three Khans would ever star in a film together.

The actor said, “I also think that the three of us should work on a film together. And when we were together – me, Salman and Shah Rukh – we talked about this that during our careers, the three of us should try to work in a film together. For us, and also for our audience. Now let’s see what happens ahead. I hope we get a good story so we get to do this. I think all three of us are very keen to work with each other. It’s been quite a while now. We should definitely the right time. This is the right time.”

Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar was a star-studded affair. Artistes like Rihanna, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh and Lucky Ali performed at the event.