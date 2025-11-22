Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan steal the show at Abu Dhabi's museum inauguration

Bollywood film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan made their surprise entry at the VIP opening of the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi.

On November 22, the well-known Bollywood superstars made their entry to welcome the public. The actors joined UAE officials for a high-profile event.

They appeared alongside Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, taking an exclusive guided tour of the 35,000-square-metre museum. Salman is in the UAE for his Dabangg Tour, while Shah Rukh attended the museum’s VIP inauguration.

During the tour, both actors explored the museum’s state-of-the-art galleries, which showcase Earth’s history, particularly the Arabian region. Highlights include the 11.7-metre fossilised “Stan” T. rex, a 7-billion-year-old meteorite, and a reconstruction of Abu Dhabi from seven million years ago.

Visitors in the museum were thrilled by their unexpected appearance, capturing quick selfies as the Khans admired the exhibits. The actors paused at major displays, showing visible awe at the towering dinosaur skeleton and meteorite.

This visit continues the camaraderie between the Karan-Arjun duo, who were recently seen together at a Delhi wedding, the Joy Forum in Riyadh, and in friendly cameos in Pathaan and Tiger 3. Their bond remains strong both on and off-screen.

Looking ahead, both actors have major projects lined up in 2026. Salman has completed Apoorva Lakhia’s war drama Battle of Galwan, while Shah Rukh will feature in Siddharth Anand’s multi-starrer King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan.