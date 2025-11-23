Shah Rukh Khan–Salman Khan's joint outings break the Internet

Due to several high-profile joint appearances, the Bollywood kings Shah Rukh Khan, affectionately known as SRK, and Salman Khan have recently created quite a stir on social media.

Both Bollywood celebrities were seen together side by side in formal attire and posing before a massive dinosaur fossil at the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi.

A wedding in New Delhi and the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia are two more public appearances they have made as part of their trip.

Many noticed how significant and rare it is to see them together so frequently; these regular collaborations have rekindled rumors about the depth of their bond off-screen.

Their friendship is evident in photos that have been posted online, and fans have responded with remarks like “They are inseparable now” and “SRK is more with Salman Khan and Gauri (his wife),” which showed both astonishment and affection.

However, the Bollywood personalities’ hectic work schedules align with their increased visibility; Salman is still working on Battle of Galwa, while Shah Rukh Khan is getting ready for his upcoming movie, King.

The shared public outings highlight both their ongoing star power and close relationship that continues to captivate both media and fans alike.