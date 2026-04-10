Shah Rukh Khan sends warm birthday wishes to Anant Ambani

As Anant Ambani celebrates his 31st birthday, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan sent him a loving birthday message. The actor shared a heartfelt post wishing Anant a happy birthday on his Instagram Stories.

“Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good you do and uphold all that is positive and right,” the message posted from Shah Rukh’s official account read.

Shah Rukh Khan added, “Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people through your work. God bless you with the best of health and happiness always.”

Fans praised Shah Rukh’s warm remarks for the Reliance heir, and the actor’s public birthday greeting swiftly gained attention online. According to several sources, Shah Rukh recently traveled to Jamnagar with his family in advance of Anant’s birthday celebrations.

On April 10, Anant—the youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani—turned 31. According to reports, he has been commemorating the event with close relatives and famous acquaintances. The strong relationship between the Bollywood icon and one of India’s most powerful families is once again highlighted by this latest birthday greeting.

Earlier this year, producers officially announced that the highly anticipated thriller King, starring Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), will hit theatres on December 24, 2026. This marks an exciting new collaboration between Khan and director Siddharth Anand.

The release date was unveiled via a stylised teaser, arriving just months after the initial buzz generated by the first trailer on SRK’s birthday in November 2025.

In the latest video, a silver-streaked Shah Rukh Khan is seen standing atop a mountain, sporting a serious and intense demeanor. The teaser leans heavily into fast-paced action, firmly establishing his character’s status as a formidable mob boss.