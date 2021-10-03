Shah Rukh Khan’s son detained in drug case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan was detained by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night.

The NCB took Aryan into its custody during a raid at a party being held on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, according to media reports.

NCB officials are questioning him in a drug bust case. However, a senior NCB official said Khan’s son has not been booked on any charges nor has he been arrested.

The investigation agency also confiscated Aryan’s mobile phone which is being checked for any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s son, nine others including three girls have also been detained in the case.

Aryan is pursuing a degree in films in California, USA.

