Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans with #AskSRK amid his 60th birthday

The unexpected #AskSRK session has surprised the followers of the Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) ahead of his milestone birthday, as he is going to turn 60 on November 2.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently engaged in promoting his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood, stunned netizens on X (formerly Twitter) with an immediate #AskSRK response session, only a few days before his birthday.

However, fans, on the other hand, are now eagerly waiting for SRK’s next upcoming movie, ‘King,’ shifting the actor’s focus.

Among the fans, some are expecting Shah Rukh Khan to release the trailer on his big day, and a few expressed a wish to meet him at his traditional Mumbai home, Mannat.

In this regard, it has been reportedly claimed that the Bollywood king is likely to skip his annual balcony appearance due to the renovation work underway at Mannat.

The Khan family has moved to another house in Bandra for the time being, sparking questions about whether the tradition will take place this year.

Moreover, during the ongoing session, in the #AskSRK, a follower has questioned SRK if he would meet fans at his Mumbai residence, to which the actor, referring to the renovation at Mannat, responded, writing, “Of course, but I may have to wear a hard hat.”

"Spending time with my kids… remaining tough and healthy so I can entertain… and being generally more patient and loving," was the reply to one more X user who asked regarding his current priorities.

Meanwhile, PVR INOX has arranged a unique film festival to mark the Pathaan superstar’s 60th birthday. Starting October 31, seven of his most renowned films, including Chennai Express, Devdas, Dil Se, Jawan, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om, will be re-released in theatres India-wide.