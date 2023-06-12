‘Beta Apni Kahaani Hamein Na Suna’: Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the most followed superstars on social media, gave a befitting response to an online troll during an #AskSRK session.

A fan apparently messed up with the ‘Chak De India‘ star by making fun of his wife Gauri Khan and his private life during the interactive session on Twitter.

He asked, “Ye hamesha aapke bs 15 min hi kyun hote hain, bhabhi ji ghar ka kaam aap se hi karwati hain kya (Why do you hold interactive sessions for 15 minutes only. Does your wife makes you do the house chores)”?

The superstar gave the troll a taste of his own medicine.

“Beta apni kahani humein na suna…ja ghar ki saaf safai kar (Don’t narrate your own story. Go and clean your house)!!!,” he replied.

It is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has given witty replies to social media users. In a previous session, a troll tagged him as ‘femme fatale’ and the actor responded with sass.

Her replied, “Arre no no this is me dressed as a lady. I know I am attractive in all avatars, but u will have to find yourself a better muse my friend!! Apologies for misleading you.”

It is pertinent to mention that the prolific celebrity will not speak or give interviews to the media about his personal life.

A report by the Indian news agency Koimoi stated that the anchor of Aaj Tak channel Sudhir Chaudhary asked Shah Rukh Khan to talk about his personal life, his son Aaryan Khan’s drug case and much more with him.

The ‘Chak De India‘ star declined by saying that he will not be able to control himself while recalling the trauma he underwent.

Moreover, the celebrity wants his fans to see him only on screens.