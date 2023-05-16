Shah Rukh Khan has bad news for his fans

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will not speak nor give interviews to the media about his personal life.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by the Indian news agency Koimoi stated that the anchor of Aaj Tak channel Sudhir Chaudhary asked Shah Rukh Khan to talk about his personal life, his son Aaryan Khan’s drug case and much more with him.

The ‘Chak De India‘ star declined by saying that he will not be able to control himself while recalling the trauma he underwent.

Moreover, the celebrity wants his fans to see him only on screens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

It is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has criticized the media. Earlier, he told news agencies and journalists to “get over their wonderful, newly-gained stardom” and learn to hone their skills from their Western counterparts.

“Why don’t journalists here behave the way their counterparts do in the West?” he said. “You see journalists asking pointed questions to presidential candidates fearlessly and with facts.

“If the other person interrupts, they would stop and say, ‘It is his time’.”

Read More – Shah Rukh Khan: Indian heartthrob and King of Bollywood

He added: “Here, I want to tell the journalists that it is not your time, so can you please keep quiet. Can I listen to those two people you are asking questions to? Now, there are two journalists on the TV screen and both are talking over each other and the panelists, sitting there, are not talking. It is a strange space…”

The prolific actor added that media takes things out of context and asked why they use snippets, bytes, pieces and words to somehow “bolster their point of view”.