Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with his reply to fan's admiration

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan gained attention while appearing at an event with a fan in Mangaluru.

Khan attended a programme organised by a real estate company, where he interacted with fans and performed some of his popular songs. During the event, a woman told him that she loved him more than her husband. Responding with a smile, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Yeh sab akele mein batana chahiye na.”

He then added, “I know it is a matter of speech, and I understand your feelings, and I am sure your husband does too. I love you all. I love your husband. I love your family. Thank you so much.”

The Jawan actor also thanked people in Mangaluru for the warm welcome he received during his visit. He further noted, “Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great”.

On the work front, the Veer Zara actor was preparing for his next film, King. The film was scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 24.