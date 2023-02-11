Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India’ co-star Tanya Abrol gets married

Tanya Abrol, who played Balbir Kaur in Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Chak De India‘, tied the knot with beau Aashish Verma.

Tanya Abrol shared pictures of her wedding on Instagram. The couple posed before the camera with celebrity Rubina Dilaik, who came to the wedding with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

It is pertinent to mention Chitrashi Rawat, who essayed Komal Chautala, got married to her boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. Her co-stars from the film were at the wedding.

‘Chak De India‘ told the story of defamed hockey star Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) taking the reigns of the India women’s hockey team and fulfilling his dream of winning a world cup for the country.

He picks players captain Vidya Sharma (Vidya Malvade) along with Bindiya Naik (Shilpa Shukla), Nichola Sequeira (Nichola Sequeira), Preeti Sabarwal (Sagarika Ghatge), Komal Chautala (Chitrashi Rawat), Balbir Kaur (Tanya Abrol), Gunjan Lakhani (Shubhi Mehta), Nethra Reddy (Sandia Furtado), Aliya Bose (Anaitha Nair), Gul Iqbal (Arya Menon), Mary Ralte (Kimi Laldawla), Molly Zimik (Masochon Zimik), Rachna Prasad (Kimberly Miranda), Rani Dispotta (Seema Azmi), Soimoi Kerketa (Nisha Nair) and Raynia Fernandes (Raynia Mascerhanas).

He first faced problems in making players see eye to eye but eventually makes them get along.

The sports drama film, directed by Shimit Amin and written by Jaideep Sahni, was a box office hit as it earned INR1.09 billion against a budget of INR200 million.

